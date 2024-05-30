Home Ministry nod mandatory for any changes in State emblem: BRS

He recalled that he had pursued vigorously almost for one full year with the Ministry of Home for the Central government's approval before the new emblem of Telangana was unveiled after it attained statehood.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 May 2024, 09:10 PM

BRS leader B Vinod Kumar. File Photo

Hyderabad: BRS leader and former MP B Vinod Kumar said that the concurrence of the Ministry of Home Affairs would be mandatory if any sort of modifications were sought to be effected in the State emblem.

Taking a strong exception to the moves of the Congress government for changing the official emblem by discarding the icons of Charminar and Kakatiya Kalathoranam, which had symbolized the glorious history of Telangana, he said the Central government’s permission plays a decisive role in such matters.

Also Read State government postpones changes in State emblem and Telangana Talli statue

He recalled that he had pursued vigorously almost for one full year with the Ministry of Home for the Central government’s approval before the new emblem of Telangana was unveiled after it attained statehood.

said the Congress government, apparently had second thoughts about the changes it had planned in the State emblem, after he had warned it of moving the court of law challenging its ill-advised decision.