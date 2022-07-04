Hackers post crypto scams on British Army’s YouTube, Twitter accounts

By IANS Published: Published Date - 01:15 PM, Mon - 4 July 22

London: Hackers infiltrated the British Army’s Twitter and YouTube accounts to promote cryptocurrency scams and on YouTube, they replaced the British Army’s videos with old livestreams featuring Tesla CEO Elon Musk and former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

The UK Ministry of Defence confirmed in a tweet late on Sunday that they were aware of a breach of the Army’s Twitter and YouTube accounts and an investigation was underway.

“The Army takes information security extremely seriously and is resolving the issue. Until their investigation is complete it would be inappropriate to comment further,” the Ministry further posted.

Both the social media accounts were later restored.

“The breach of the Army’s Twitter and YouTube accounts that occurred earlier today has been resolved and an investigation is underway,” the Ministry said on Monday.

The hacked Twitter account posted various retweets for NFT giveaways, and its pinned tweet linked users to a fake NFT minting website.

The hackers also entered the British Army’s YouTube channel, deleting all its videos, as well as changing its name and profile picture to resemble the legit investment firm Ark Invest.

Hackers replaced the British Army’s videos with a series of old livestreams featuring Dorsey and Musk.

A Twitter spokesperson later said that the British Army’s account has since been locked and secured and the account holders have now regained access and the account is back up and running”.