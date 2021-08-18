Hailey’s sweet birthday wishes to her niece Iris who turned one

Model and wife of Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Bieber, wished her cute little niece Iris who turned one. She took to her Instagram Stories to post a black-and-white picture of her kissing the cheek of her niece, who was seated in the lap of Justin, which made her fans go awww.

Justin too was seen kissing the little one. Showering her love on the little one, Hailey captioned the picture, “Aunty and Uncle love you so much!”, and tagged her sister Alaia Baldwin.

Hailey’s sister Alaia too posted a series of pictures of Iris and wrote, “One year ago today, I met my best friend in the entire world. You’ve given me a love that I never knew existed. You are my greatest accomplishment. Thank you for choosing me to be your mom. Happy first birthday to my tutti frutti, my muffin top, dumpling, angel from beyond this earth, IRIS. A special thank you to @mindyweiss, aunties @haileybieber & @alissandra.aronow for the most perfect little birthday party (sic).”

Hailey, after sharing the pictures of Iris, also shared a video saying she had a lack of sleep. With her trademark pout, the gorgeous model captions the image as “It’s a lack of sleep for me.”

