Ham operators come to rescue of patient on train, provide medicine

Two Ham radio operators came to the aid of a patient aboard a train, providing him with urgently needed medicines.

By James Edwin Updated On - 2 March 2024, 05:02 PM

Khammam: Two Ham (Amateur radio) operators have come to the rescue of a patient on board a train and provided him with medicines, which he needed urgently.

A Bengali man, Bishwamay Bose of Nager Bazar, Dum Dum in Kolkata, who was working in Hyderabad, fell ill with multiple health issues a few days ago, after which his brother Sanmay Bose came to Hyderabad to take him back home.

They boarded the Secunderabad – Shalimar Weekly SF Express Train (22850) on Friday. As the journey began, Bishwamay’s condition worsened and he complained of pain in the neck, forehead and could not speak.

A doctor on board the train checked him and suggested some medicine, which could not be obtained by any means as the train could not be stopped. Sanmay then called their father Bishwanath Bose and explained the situation.

Bishwanath, a social worker and member of the West Bengal Inter-Agency Group (IAG), immediately posted a message on the IAG’s WhatsApp group. West Bengal Radio Club secretary Ambarish Nag Biswas, who goes by Ham Radio call sign VU2JFA and member of the IAG, responded to the message.

He then contacted a Hyderabad-based ham operator, Sai Likhith, who goes by call sign VU2TFN and requested his help explaining the situation. The train was scheduled to halt at Visakhapatnam railway station at 3.10 pm. The time in hand to procure the medicine and catch the train was one hour.

Biswas gave Likhith the details of the train coach, berth number and the Likhith, who was in Visakhapatnam that day, jumped into action, bought the medicine he was told to procure and reached the railway station just in time. He handed over the medicine to Sanmay much to the relief of the patient.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Biswas informed that Bishwanath called him on Friday night that both his sons reached Kolkata safely. He thanked Likhith for his timely help saying that ham radio operators were always dependable in times of emergency.