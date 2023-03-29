Hanamkonda: 2 killed, 15 injured in accident near Parkal

Published Date - 07:45 PM, Wed - 29 March 23

Hanamkonda: Two farm labourers were killed and 15 others injured in a road accident at the Chalivagu bridge near Parkal town in the district on Wednesday. The deceased were D Kommala (50) and K Cheralu (48) of Pathipaka village. The injured were shifted to the MGM Hospital for treatment, said Parkal Inspector P Kishan.

“A total of 17 people including the driver of auto trolley were going to harvest red chillies from Pathipaka village to Pochampalli. When the auto-rickshaw reached the Chalivagu bridge, a car coming in the opposite direction collided with it, resulting in the accident. A case was registered against the car driver under Section 304(A), 337 and 338 IPC,” he added.

