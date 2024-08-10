| Hanamkonda 36 Year Old Journalist Ends Life Along With His Daughter

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10 August 2024, 11:04 AM

Representational Image

Hanamkonda: A 36-year-old journalist working with a vernacular web channel and his daughter were found hanging on Friday evening.

According to reports, Gattigoppula Yogi Reddy along with his nine-year-old daughter, Adya Reddy, left home in the morning and did not return till evening.

His wife tried to contact him but his mobile phone was switched off. Following this, she along with other family members visited his office located near Ekasila Park and found the father-daughter duo hanging from the ceiling.

They found Adya alive and shifted her to a nearby hospital where she died while undergoing treatment. Financial crisis is believed to be the reason behind the extreme step. The police registered a case and an investigation is underway.