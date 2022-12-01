Hanamkonda: Cops book three including woman in rape case

The Hanamkonda police have registered a rape case against three persons including a woman running a women's hostel
According to police sources, a 23-year-old final year law student of Siddipet district lodged a complaint with the police alleging that she was raped repeatedly by two persons, V Vijay Kumar and one Shiva of Hanamkonda.
The woman was, V Shobha, was running the women’s hostel. Police have also registered a case under the SC/ST Atrocities Prevention Act against the accused. ACP Hanamkonda Kiran Kumar is investigating the case.