Hanamkonda: Cops book three including woman in rape case

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:30 PM, Thu - 1 December 22

The Hanamkonda police have registered a rape case against three persons including a woman running a women's hostel

Hanamkonda: The Hanamkonda police have registered a rape case against three persons including a woman running a women’s hostel at Balasamudram on Wednesday.

According to police sources, a 23-year-old final year law student of Siddipet district lodged a complaint with the police alleging that she was raped repeatedly by two persons, V Vijay Kumar and one Shiva of Hanamkonda.

The woman was, V Shobha, was running the women’s hostel. Police have also registered a case under the SC/ST Atrocities Prevention Act against the accused. ACP Hanamkonda Kiran Kumar is investigating the case.