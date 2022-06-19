Hanamkonda: KUDA to develop Dharmasagar reservoir, Devunoor forest as tourism hub

By P. Laxma Reddy Published: Published Date - 04:51 PM, Sun - 19 June 22

Hanamkonda: The Dharmasagar reservoir and the Devunoor forest area in the district might to become a major tourist attraction as the Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) is chalking out big plans for its development. Located about 25 kilometre away from the district headquarters, the Devunoor forest area including the Dharmasagar reservoir, the Mupparam tank and the Kakatiya era Muppinadha Swamy temple is the only major lung space for the Hanamkonda district as it is the only forest area.

Though the forest and tourism departments made some plans to develop this area as the eco-tourist centre, they have not seen the light so far due to lack of commitment. Meanwhile, official sources in the KUDA told Telangana Today that KUDA Vice-Chairperson P Pravinya, who visited the Dharmasagar reservoir and surrounding areas a few days ago, is keen on developing the place as the tourist attraction for the benefit of the city dwellers and tourists.

“We are planning to develop the greenery, lighting, seating facility and other basic amenities along the bund of the Dharmasagar reservoir. We can incur at least Rs 10 to 15 crore for the development per kilometre. On the other hand, we are also planning to set up a rope-way for cars and also to construct the cottages for the tourists stay. We are already holding discussions with the irrigation as well as the revenue officials to move forward with the proposal. We are also scouting for the suitable land near Dharmasagar for the construction of the cottages,” a senior official said.

Environmental organisations like Vana Seva Society (VSS), Orugallu Wildlife Society (OWLS) and green clubs/green NGOs of Warangal have been urging the government to take steps to develop Devanur or Devunoor forest block (Inuparathi Guttalu) as an eco-tourism spot for several years now. They are also stressing the need for declaration of the forest areas as the Reserve Forest (RF). “There is a proposal pending with the District Administration for the notification under section 4 of Telangana Forest Act. Even the textile park was shifted to Geesukonda mandal in Warangal Rural district (now Warangal district) since the area falls under forest and attracts Forest Conservation Act, 1980,” said environmental activist Potlapally Veerabhadra Rao.

“The Inuparathi Gutta forest hills, spread over Dharmasagar, Velair, Bheemadevarapally and Elkathurthy mandals, are rich in biodiversity with lush green forest. Rare flora and fauna were seen at the forest block that has perennial water sources. With beautiful landscapes and hill slopes. It can be developed into an ideal eco-tourism destination besides an urban lung space,” he added.

“The hills area is a potential ecotourism site and a lot of environmental programmes were organised by forest and tourism department, and in one such event, tented accommodation and night camping were started by the then Collector Amrapali Kata in 2018,” said former DFO K Purushotham. He also stressed on the need for declaration of the area with 4,000 plus acres as Reserve Forest with boundary demarcation and the promotion of ecotourism activities by involving Forest and Tourism Departments.

The TSTDC and the Forest departments could join hands to promote eco-tourism sites, opines Dr Suresh Devatn of Society for Public Welfare and Initiative (SPWI). When contacted, Eco-Tourism Manager Kalyanapu Suman said that steps would be taken to promote the activities soon after consulting officials in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, the sources said that the proposal to develop the Denunoor forest area has to be cleared by the District Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu and KUDA VC and GWMC commissioner P Pravinya. “After getting the approval, we will prepare a detailed project report (DPR).” said the senior official of the KUDA.