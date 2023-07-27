Hanamkonda: MLA Vinaya Bhaskar visits flood-affected areas, assures relief

MLA Dasyam Vinaya Bhaskar directed authorities to set up relief centres in flood-affected areas and to provide food and other essential items to the victims

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:54 PM, Thu - 27 July 23

MLA Vinay Bhaskar interacting with the flood victims in Hanamkonda on Thursday.

Hanamkonda: MLA Dasyam Vinaya Bhaskar visited the flood-affected areas of West Constituency after incessant rains for the last five days and assured the flood victims that the government will provide all necessary relief.

He toured the Ram Nagar, Rajaji Nagar, Naimnagar, Peddamma Gadda, Alankar, Ramannapet and Hunter Road areas in the city. The BRS MLA also visited the relief centres where the flood-affected families have been moved. The MLA directed the authorities to set up relief centres in flood-affected areas and to provide food and other essential items to the victims.

He also urged the people to stay safe and to contact the toll free numbers 18004251980 and 9701999645 in case of any emergency. While the Naimangar Nala was overflowing onto the road at Pedda Mori on KU Cross road and Public Garden, the road connectivity has been snapped. KUDA chairman S Sunder Raj Yadav accompanied the MLA.