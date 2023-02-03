Hanamkonda: One-day training programme held for youth volunteers in sanitation management

A total of 120 students from 20 colleges attended the programme where they were educated on open defecation, wet and dry waste management, emptying of septic tanks, maintenance of public toilets and others.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:38 PM, Fri - 3 February 23

KU NSS coordinator E Narayana addressing students at a training programme on Friday.

Hanamkonda: A one-day training programme for youth volunteers in sanitation management was organised at the Vaagdevi Degree and PG College under the joint auspices of ASCI, NSS Kakatiya University, MARI Charity Organization and Swachh Warangal Poura Sangala Vedika here on Friday.

A total of 120 students from 20 colleges attended the programme where they were educated on open defecation, wet and dry waste management, emptying of septic tanks, maintenance of public toilets and others. NSS Coordinator, Kakatiya University, Prof Easam Narayana spoke on the role of NSS volunteers in the health protection of the poor people is invaluable, especially by organizing sanitation awareness seminars in all the divisions under the GWMC limits.

Associate Professor Dr M Snehalatha said that the people of the city, apartment associations, colony associations, women’s associations and students have a responsibility to work together to make the city a clean city. Director of MARI organization R Murali said that people from voluntary organisations should join forces and take special care to prevent open defecation in the city. Kakatiya University College Principal Prof Suresh Lal said that the GWMC must intensify its efforts to educate the people to segregate the wet and dry garbage.

President of Forum for Better Warangal Pulluru Sudhakar, ASCI Warangal representatives A Rajamohan Reddy, Avinash, Omprakash, Former Child Welfare Comittee, erstwhile Warangal, chairman Mandala Parashuramulu, Rama Jyoti, and others were present at the programme.