‘Scope of startups, entrepreneurship and employment high for IT students’

Rachana Gurrapu said having a strong foundation in programming and IT concepts can help one to make a strong foothold in one's career trajectory

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:39 PM, Thu - 2 February 23

IT expert Rachana Gurrapu delivering a talk at CDU in Hanamkonda on Thursday.

Hanamkonda: The scope of startups, entrepreneurship and employment is huge for students of information technology, according to Rachana Gurrapu, a technology architect from PointClick Care, Canada, said.

Delivering a talk at the Chaitanya Deemed to be University (CDU), Hanamkonda, on Thursday, she said, unlike in the last decade, currently there were many career options like IT support specialist, network or systems architect, developer in web apps, mobile, video games animation and software, data analytics, cloud computing, Blockchain and cyber security, to mention a few.

“Having a strong foundation in programming and IT concepts can help one to make a strong foothold in one’s career trajectory. Freelancing, tech journaling, and being part of the IT community with a mentor to guide and help make informed decisions and right choices that will work in the short term and build a network that will strengthen one’s career prospects in the coming years,” she said.

CDU Vice-Chancellor Prof Gurrapu Damodar and others were present.