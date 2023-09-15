Hanamkonda: Task Force police seize expired beer

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:11 PM, Fri - 15 September 23

Hanamkonda: Based on a tip-off on sale of expired Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), five teams from the Task Force police wing conducted inspections in 10 Park Lane wine shops in the Tricities area on Friday.

The operation resulted in the seizure of expired beer from different locations, said ACP Task Force Madhusudhan in a press note here on Friday.

The total estimated worth of the seized goods was Rs.2 lakh. The confiscated items have been handed over to the Subedhari, Hanamkonda, KUC and Matwada police for further action.