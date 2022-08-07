| Handy Guide To Know About World Affairs

Published Date - 11:59 PM, Sun - 7 August 22

The Himadri Himalayas are known as the foothills of the Himalayas.

These practice questions focusing on general studies will aid aspirants better prepare for the State government recruitment examinations.

1. Consider the following statements:

i. The repo rate is the rate at which other banks borrow from the Reserve Bank of India.

ii. A value of 1 for Gini Coefficient in a country implies that there is perfectly equal income for everyone in its population.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

a) i only b) ii only c) both i and ii d) neither i nor ii

Ans: a

2. The system of budget was introduced in India during the viceroyalty of:

a) Canning b) Dalhousie c) Ripon d) Elgin

Ans: a

3. Which one of the following statements is correct?

Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act (FRBMA) concerns

a) Fiscal deficit only

b) Revenue deficit only

c) Both fiscal and revenue deficit

d) Neither fiscal deficit nor revenue deficit

Ans: c

4. Enclose the following?

Revolutions Products

i) Green Revolution A) Fish

ii) Blue Revolution B) Oilseeds

iii) Brown revolution C) Breeding of egg products i

v) Yellow revolution D) Food grains

v) Silver revolution E) Spices

a) i-A, ii-B, iii-C, iv-E, v-D b) i-C, ii-A, iii-E , iv-B, v-D

c) i-D, ii-A, iii-E, iv-B, v-C d) i-C, ii-A, iii-B, iv-D, v-E

Ans: C

5. Which of the following is incorrect?

a) Plain area between two rivers- Dob

b) The plateau east of the Aravalli Mountains is the Malwa plateau

c) The highest peak in the Aravind Mountains is Guru Shekhar

d) The Himadri Himalayas are known as the foothills of the Himalayas

Ans: d

6. Winter rains in north and north-west India are generally associated with the phenomenon of ________

a) Regressive monsoons b) Temperate cyclones

c) Local thunderstorms d) Change in jet stream movement

Ans: b

7. More km with India in terms of border.

Which of the following is the order of countries?

a) Pakistan, China, Bangladesh, Myanmar

b) Bangladesh, China, Pakistan, Myanmar

c) Myanmar, Pakistan, China, Bangladesh

d) China, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Myanmar

Ans: b

8. Which of the following are correct?

i. Gujarat is the State with the longest coastline in India

ii. Puducherry is the union territory with the shortest coastline in India

iii. There are 73 coastal districts in India

a) i only b) i & ii only c) i & iii only d) i, ii & iii

Ans: d

9. In which year cellular jail was started in Andaman?

a) 1896 b) 1947 c) 1908 d) 1885

Ans: a

10. Match the following

Mountains examples

i. A new blight A. Aravalli

ii. Ancient blight B. Black forest

iii. Continental mountains C. Apalebian, Aravali

iv. Parashita D Andes, Atlas

a) i-D, ii-B, iii-A, iv-C

b) i-D,ii-C,iii-B,iv-A

c) i-A,ii-B,iii-C,iv-D

d) i-D,ii-C,iii-A,iv-B

Ans: b

11. Consider the following statements:

1. Tamil Nadu receives half of its rainfall from the northeast monsoon

2. Kerala is the only State which receives the heaviest rainfall from the southwest monsoon

3. In India, southwest monsoon is stronger than northeast monsoon

Which of these are correct statements?

a) 2 and 3 b) 1 and 2 c) 1 and 3 d) 1, 2 and 3

Ans: d

12. Which of the following crop is called ‘Golden Fiber’?

a) Cotton b) Tobacco c) Rubber d) Jute

Ans: d

