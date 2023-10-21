Hanmakonda crowned champion at Telangana State Softball Championship

Hanmakonda edged past Medak 6-5 to clinch title in the 10th Telangana State Senior Inter-District Softball Championship

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:35 PM, Sat - 21 October 23

Hanmakonda district team, winner of State Senior Inter-District Softball Championship on Saturday.

Hyderabad: Hanmakonda edged past Medak 6-5 to clinch title in the 10th Telangana State Senior Inter-District Softball Championship for men held at TSRS Junior College, Toopran, Medak district on Saturday.

Hyderabad clinched the third place as they hammered Mahabubnagar 8-1 in the third and fourth placed match.

Earlier in the semifinal clashes, Medak downed Hyderabad 7-2 and Hanmakonda secured a comfortable 12-2 win over Mahabubnagar.

Results: Final: Hanmakonda 6 bt Medak 5, 3rd & 4th place: Hyderabad 8 bt Mahabubnagar 1, Semifinals: Medak 7 bt Hyderabad 2, Hanmakonda 12 bt Mahabubnagar 2.

Also Read Sai Karteek pair finishes runners-up at World Tour Tennis