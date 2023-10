Sai Karteek pair finishes runners-up at World Tour Tennis

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:33 PM, Sat - 21 October 23

Ganta Sai Karteek Reddy and his partner Manish Sureshkumar

Hyderabad: Telangana tennis player Ganta Sai Karteek Reddy and his partner Manish Sureshkumar finished runners-up in the men’s doubles of the World Tour Tennis 25K ITF Futures held at Dharwad on Saturday.

In the final, the duo went down to the pair of Prajwal and Nitin in straight sets. After going down in the first 3-6, Sai Karteek and Sureshkumar failed to break their opponent’s authority losing it 3-6.

