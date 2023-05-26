Hanmakonda: Massive meeting to mark month-long labour welfare celebrations on May 31

"Karmika Yuddabheri" of the workers will be conducted marking the valedictory of the month-long labour welfare celebrations

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:40 PM, Fri - 26 May 23

MLA Vinay Bhaskar addressing a press meet in Hanamkonda on Friday.

Hanmakonda: A massive meeting “Karmika Yuddabheri” of the workers will be conducted marking the valedictory of the month-long labour welfare celebrations (Karmika Masotsavam) on May 31 at the Arts College Auditorium, said West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar.

Ministers T Harish Rao, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Satyavathi Rathod and trade union leaders will also participate in the meeting.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Vinay Bhaskar said that 6,914 workers had benefited from their initiatives taken as a part of the ‘Karmika Masotsavam’ last year.

“To help the workers, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao has sanctioned sites for labor buildings in 33 district centres in the state. We will conduct medical tests for workers suffering from various illnesses. The government is also dedicated to ensuring a brighter future for the children of workers by providing quality education and scholarships,” he said.

The MLA stressed the demand for the Central government to implement the Urban Employment Guarantee Act, similar to the successful Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

He criticized the BJP-led central government for failing to fulfill the promises made to Telangana during the division of Andhra Pradesh.

He warned that Warangal people would intensify their agitations for the establishment of a coach factory in Kazipet, a steel factory in Bayyaram, and a tribal university in Mulugu, as promised in the AP Reorganization Act.