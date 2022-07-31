Hanmkonda: Five held, Rs 1.61 lakh worth PDS rice seized

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:39 PM, Sun - 31 July 22

Hanamkonda/Jangaon: Warangal commissioner’s Task Force police have arrested five persons, and seized 66 quintals of PDS rice worth Rs 1,61, 600 from them in two different cases on Sunday.

“On receiving credible information about illegal transportation of PDS rice from Fair Price shop no 40 of Gudibandal area in Hanamkonda, the Task force team intercepted a vehicle (Omini Maruti van) and seized 59 quintals PDS rice from one Chenna Ramesh,” said Additional DCP Vaibhav Raghunath Gailkwad in a press note.

“On interrogation, Ramesh disclosed that he was selling the PDS rice at higher price for wrongful gain. The seized property along with accused have been handed over to Hanamkonda police for further action. Two others, Madishetti. Veeranna, clerk at the ration shop, and Annepu Sambaraju, driver of van, have also been arrested in connection with the case,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Task force team intercepted a vehicle at Potharam village under Tharigoppula police station limits of Jangaon district, and seized seven quintals PDS rice worth Rs 18,200. “They have nabbed the accused, Guguloth Balu, and Balaji Ketuwatu.” Gaikwad said.