Hansal Mehta’s next project to star Zahan Kapoor and Aditya Rawal

Director Hansal Mehta made an announcement on Monday about his upcoming film starring late Shashi Kapoor’s grandson Zahan Kapoor and Paresh Rawal’s son Aditya Rawal in lead roles. The project, said to be a “big action commercial thriller” based on a ‘true incident’, marks the director’s first collaboration with filmmaker and friend Anubhav Sinha, who is producing the film along with Bhushan Kumar.

Both these actors are said to have undergone “gruelling sessions” that went on for months to prepare for their characters. Though Aditya Rawal made his acting debut with last year’s Bamfaad on Zee5, the yet-untitled film will mark his big screen debut. The project will mark Zahan’s debut.

The director made an announcement with a monochrome picture of both the artistes along with a caption: “Proud to present Zahan Kapoor and Aditya Rawal in my new film produced by @anubhavsinhaa @tseriesfilms #SahilSaigal. Shooting in progress. @zahankapoor @aditya___rawal.”

Anubhav Sinha said he and Hansal Mehta wanted to cast newcomers considering the movie’s subject and as they also didn’t want any star baggage attached to the characters. Also, he mentions that both the actors are filled with fresh energy and excitement.

“Hansal and I wanted to cast new actors in this human story as we want the audience to feel they are watching characters rather than any stars in the film with preconceived notions. We’ve already started shooting for the film and the hard work these two are putting in is commendable,” the filmmaker said in a statement.

Hansal Mehta last helmed the acclaimed series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story and sports drama film Chhalaang.

