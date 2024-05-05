ZEE5, Radhika Sarath Kumar’s “Thalaimai Seyalagam” teaser out, gets a streaming date

Published Date - 5 May 2024

Hyderabad: ZEE5 has announced the teaser release of the much-anticipated Tamil web series, ‘Thalaimai Seyalagam.’ This gripping political thriller, helmed by National Award-winning director Vasanthabalan and produced by Radhika Sarathkumar of Radaan Mediaworks, promises an immersive experience into the cutthroat world of Tamil Nadu politics.

Set against the backdrop of Tamil Nadu’s dynamic political landscape, ‘Thalaimai Seyalagam’ delves into the relentless pursuit of power, weaving a narrative that intricately connects the ambitions of key players vying for control. With stellar performances by acclaimed actors such as Kishore, Sriya Reddy, Aditya Menon, and Bharath, viewers can expect a riveting portrayal of ambition, betrayal, and redemption.

Thalaimai Seyalagam Teaser

At its core, the series explores the journey of one woman’s quest for power, shedding light on the pivotal role of women in shaping political ideologies. Director Vasanthabalan eloquently articulates the series’ thematic resonance, emphasizing the emergence of a new political paradigm rooted in state autonomy and the fundamental rights of its people.

Premiering exclusively on ZEE5 on May 17, ‘Thalaimai Seyalagam’ promises to captivate audiences with its enthralling narrative, rich character development, and insightful commentary on contemporary politics.