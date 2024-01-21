Hanu-Man movie makers announces huge donation to Ayodhya Ram Mandir trust

After a phenomenal first week at the box office, the movie's unstoppable momentum continues into its second week.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 21 January 2024, 01:15 PM

Hyderabad: The Hanu-Man movie, directed by Prasanth Varma and starring Teja Sajja in the titular role, is topping charts and exceeding expectations worldwide.

After a phenomenal first week at the box office, the movie’s unstoppable momentum continues into its second week. Adding to its success, the filmmakers have garnered acclaim for their philanthropic efforts towards the construction of Ayodhya Ram Mandir.

Keeping their promise, they have donated Rs 5 from each ticket sold, contributing a staggering Rs 14,85,810 from premiere shows alone.

Now, with over 53 lakh tickets sold so far, they have announced a further donation of Rs 2.66 crore.

JAI SHREE RAM 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/q4JIkfq5ns — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) January 21, 2024

This dedication to a noble cause adds another layer of brilliance to Hanu-Man, produced by K Niranjan Reddy of PrimeShow Entertainments.