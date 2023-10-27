Hanuman Beniwal slams ED for election-timed raids in Rajasthan, calls for accountability

The ED has also summoned Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son, Vaibhav Gehlot, for questioning in a Foreign Exchange Management Act case

By ANI Published Date - 10:30 AM, Fri - 27 October 23

ANI Photo

Jaipur: Reacting to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids in Rajasthan, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) supremo Hanuman Beniwal on Thursday said that the ED is “running its image” by taking action at a time when the elections are around the corner.

“The action should have been taken at the time of the paper leaks itself. The ED is ruining its image by taking action at a time when the elections are around the corner. Similarly, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is naming Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in the ‘Sanjeevani scam.’ If indeed the latter is guilty, action should be taken, but one should not work to tarnish the image,” Beniwal said while speaking to media persons in Rajasthan’s Jaipur.

“If ED doesn’t find anything in the action, then it should apologize to the person in whose house it entered,” he added.

This came following the ED raids at the residence of Rajasthan Congress Chief Govind Singh Dotasara, in connection with the the Senior Teacher 2nd Grade Competitive Examination, 2022 Paper Leak case.

The raids were carried out at the official residence of Dotasara at Civil Lines in Rajasthan’s Jaipur.

The ED has also summoned Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s son, Vaibhav Gehlot, for questioning in a Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) case.

This triggered sharp reactions from the Congress leaders provided the state assembly polls are to be held on November 25.

Meanwhile, the RLP Supremo further announced an alliance with the Azad Samaj Party ahead of the state assembly polls.

“Apart from the BP and the Congress, the state needed a third option too. We will fight the polls strongly. Both the parties (BJP and Congress) ruled the state for a long time and deceived the public. Now we will together fight on the 200 seats,” Beniwal said.

Azad Samaj Party Supremo Chandrashekhar was also present at the occasion.

Hanuman Beniwal, a former BJP leader, is an MP from the Nagaur constituency.

After being suspended from the BJP in 2013, he fought as an independent MLA in the state assembly polls defeating his rival from the BJP.

In 2018, Beniwal formed his own party, named, “Rashtriya Loktantrik Party.” In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, he won from the Nagaur constituency, making the RLP the only party to have secured a seat against the BJP.