| Harassment Of Class V Student Complaint Lodged Against Teacher School In Mancherial

Harassment of Class V student: Complaint lodged against teacher, school in Mancherial

Benny, the teacher, was already booked for alleged sexual harassment on a Class V student.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 July 2024, 06:57 PM

Representational image

Mancherial: Members of Telangana Vidyarthi Udyama Vedika demanded officials to ensure stern action against a physical education teacher of Oxford High School, accusing him of sexual harassment of a girl student, in Coal Chemical Complex (CCC) Colony in Naspur mandal.

They lodged a complaint with Collector Kumar Deepak here on Monday.

Chippakurthi Srinivas, in the complaint, said it was regrettable that the district saw sexual harassment against a girl student.

Benny, the teacher, was already booked for alleged sexual harassment on a Class V student. Stringent action should be taken against him, while cancelling the recognition of the school, Srinivas demanded.

The Collector has directed District Educational Officer Yadaiah to probe into the incident and take action against the school if found guilty.