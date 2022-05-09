Harassment of women over phone on rise in Cyberabad

Hyderabad: Harassment over phone appears to be a major issue for women in the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate limits, with over a hundred of these complaints being lodged with the Cyberabad She Team in March and April.

Out of 355 complaints received, 141 pertained to phone harassment, while there were 35 complaints of stalking and 34 of blackmailing. Nineteen women complained they were cheated in the name of marriage, while another 19 complained of misbehaviour.

The 11 She Teams in Cyberabad received complaints from women through various social media including Twitter and WhatsApp, QR Code and e-mail, after which the complainants were met at their place of contact and all complaints were acted upon, according to an official statement.

Officials said 81 cases were booked, including 18 FIRs and 63 petty cases. As many as 319 persons were counselled and warned to change their behaviour. During the same period, the teams conducted decoy operations and caught 248 persons, including minors on the spot and booked petty cases.

The Cyberabad Police requested women facing any kind of harassment to approach the She Teams by sending a message to WhatsApp No.9490617444 or can directly call the divisional She or Dial 100 or send e-mail to sheteam.cyberabad@gmail.com or Twitter (@sheteamcybd), Facebook (Women and Children SafetyWing) and Instagram (womenandchildrensafetywingcybd).

