Harbhajan Singh hits out at team selection

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 11:54 am

Hyderabad: Indian veteran cricketer Harbhajan Singh joined the list of people criticising the Team India selection for the first Test against England. Many criticised leaving out Kuldeep Yadav for Shabaz Nadeem.

With Axar Patel ruled out of the Test at the last minute with injury, team management went with Nadeem instead of Kuldeep. “It was astonishing for me to see Kuldeep Yadav not get a chance in Team India’s playing XI despite him being in the squad. I can understand that since Axar Patel is injured, Shahbaz Nadeem came in as a like-for-like replacement. But it doesn’t make sense to play two off-spinners in Chennai,” Harbhajan said.

“Kuldeep Yadav’s presence would have added a bit of variety to this Indian bowling attack. In the last two Tests that Kuldeep Yadav played, he had picked up five-wicket hauls. So I am completely baffled by his exclusion,” he said.

