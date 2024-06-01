Harbingers of monsoon arrive in Telangana

Birdwatchers in and around Hyderabad are abuzz with excitement over sightings of the Pied Cuckoo or the Jacobin Cuckoo.

By Sruthi Kuruganti Updated On - 1 June 2024, 11:24 PM

Pied Cuckoo

Hyderabad: The symphony of bird calls and the flutter of wings provide a reassuring reminder of nature’s rhythms and the promise of the onset of monsoon as Telangana eagerly awaits rains. Birdwatchers in and around Hyderabad are abuzz with excitement over sightings of the Pied Cuckoo or the Jacobin Cuckoo. This African native’s northward migration ahead of the monsoon winds is a clear sign of the arrival of the rainy season.

Sriram Reddy, a wildlife photographer and birdwatcher, recently spotted and photographed the cuckoo in Shamshabad. “Sighting this bird indicates that the rains will arrive in a week or two,” he remarked. “The bird’s migration from Africa to India corresponds with the onset of the monsoon winds, which are influenced by changes in the atmosphere. Farmers view these avian signals as a natural calendar, guiding their agricultural practices,” he further added.

Adding to the pre-monsoon chorus, resident birds such as the Asian Koel, Grey-bellied Cuckoo, and Common Hawk-cuckoo become more vocal, their calls creating a melodious backdrop signalling the seasonal shift. While the arrival of the Pied Cuckoo is a definitive marker, the Indian Pitta, a vibrant nine-coloured bird that migrates from Sri Lanka and southern India, arrives in Telangana and Central India to breed. It typically inhabits dense areas like the Ananthagiri forests.

With the onset of rain, birds such as Rain Quail and Painted Francolins begin their rhythmic tunes to attract female mates during the monsoon. These birds are frequently observed in areas such as Himayat Sagar, Osman Sagar, and the premises of Osmania University.

“These birds typically remain silent outside of the monsoon season. It’s only during this time that they vocalise as it marks the mating season for them. Being a birdwatcher and observing them during this period is truly a joy,” Sriram expressed. Further, Indian Peacocks begin their enchanting dances, and Baya Weavers embark on constructing intricate nests to attract females, adding to the lively atmosphere that heralds the monsoon’s arrival and celebrates nature’s harmonious rhythms.