Hard to believe Bhagwat’s statement on reservation, says RJD leader

By IANS Published Date - 11:55 PM, Thu - 7 September 23

Patna: After RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat expressed support for reservations in the country, veteran RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari on Thursday claimed that it is hard to believe his words.

He said that the statement is politically motivated in view of the Lok Sabha polls next year. “I support the statement of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat but he is the person in 2015 advocated for the reconsideration of reservation in the country. On the discussion on Bharat and India, Mohan Bhagwat went against the constitutional arrangement and advocated for the use of Bharat instead of India a couple of days ago.

After his statement, the global leaders were invited for the dinner by the President and on the invitation card, the President of Bharat was mentioned,” Tiwari said. “The RSS advocates for a Hindu nation as well. The Hindu society is based on caste discrimination and a majority of people in Hindu community are left behind due to such a social structure. It was mentioned in the Constitution how to deal with this discrimination.

Hence, until Mohan Bhagwat and RSS would not leave the agenda of making Hindu nation, his words have no meaning. No one would believe them. It is a tactical ploy to lure Dalit and deprived people in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections,” Tiwari said.

Bhagwat, speaking in Nagpur, noted: We keep our own fellow human beings behind in the social system. We did not care for them, and this continued for almost 2000 years… until we provide them equality, some social remedies have to be done. Reservation is one of them. Reservation should be continued till there is such discrimination. The Sangh gives complete support to the reservation provided in the constitution.”

