“Lalu Yadav doesn’t work for anyone else’s benefit except his son”, says BJP MP K Laxman

The BJP has announced its candidates for 3 seats in Bihar for now, which include Mangal Pandey, Dr. Lal Mohan Gupta, and Anamika Singh for the MLC election 2024.

By ANI Published Date - 9 March 2024, 10:46 PM

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav arrives to offer prayers at the Baba Baidyanath Dham temple, in Deoghar district, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Patna: Bharatiya Janata Party MP K Laxman on Saturday said that Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Yadav considers his son as poor and he doesn't work for anyone else's benefit except his son.

“Lalu Prasad Yadav considers his son as poor, he doesn’t work for anyone else’s benefit except his son,” he said.

Further, reiterating his confidence in the NDA in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, K Laxman said “I can say with certainty that I am sure that NDA is going to win 40 out of 40 seats in Bihar in the coming time.” Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday announced its list of candidates for the Uttar Pradesh and Bihar MLC elections.

There are a total of 11 seats up for contest in Bihar.

The MLC election in Bihar and UP is scheduled for March 21, and the last date for filing the nomination is March 11.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has fielded former Chief Minister Rabri Devi, former Minister Abdulbari Siddiqui, Urmila Thakur, and Saiyad Faisal Ali for the MLC election.

Notably, the Congress released its first list of 39 candidates for Lok Sabha elections on Friday with party General Secretary KC Venugopal asserting that his party’s priority is to win the maximum number of Lok Sabha seats.

“Our priority is to win the maximum number of Lok Sabha seats to defeat PM Modi in the next elections. Our target is to win the maximum number of parliament seats for the Congress party,” Venugopal told ANI.

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal informed that senior party leader Rahul Gandhi will again contest from the Wayanad constituency, the seat won by him in 2019.