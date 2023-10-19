Hardik Pandya Injured In India-Bangladesh Match

Published Date - 08:29 PM, Thu - 19 October 23

Hyderabad: India all-rounder Hardik Pandya was taken to the hospital for scans after he twisted his ankle and fell heavily after bowling three deliveries in his first over in the match against Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune. Pandya, who came in as the first change after Jasprit Bumrah and Mohd Siraj had bowled four overs each, was struck back-to-back fours by Litton Das in the second and third deliveries. He had some treatment from the physio on the ground, got up for his next delivery but then decided to leave the ground. He was still limping as he went off to the dressing room. Virat Kohli bowled the remaining three balls to complete the over, giving away just two runs as Bangladesh raced to 47 for no loss at the end of nine overs.

