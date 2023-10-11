Hardik Pandya rings in his 30th birthday alongside Gautam Gambhir at Arun Jaitley Stadium

Hardik Pandya, India's vice-captain and versatile all-rounder, marked his 30th birthday at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium in the company of former Indian top-order batsman Gautam Gambhir and cricket commentator Jatin Sapru.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:23 PM, Wed - 11 October 23

Hyderabad: India’s vice captain and dynamic all-rounder Hardik Pandya was seen celebrating his 30th birthday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, along with the former legendary Indian top order batter, Gautam Gambhir and cricket commentator Jatin Sapru.

Hardik, made his T20I debut against Australia on January 26, 2016, and his ODI debut later that same year on October 16 against New Zealand.

Hardik has impressed cricket fans with his fierce batting and powerful field presence. Ever since Pandya has made this debut for India, the selectors had sight of relief; he has got a balance into the team as a perfect all-rounder.

Hardik got the spotlight in the 2016 Asia Cup, delivered a game-changing performance against Pakistan 3/8 with the ball, making it for the team. Pandya drew attention with his furious batting in the high voltage Champions Trophy final scoring 76(43) against Pakistan.

Hardik has been a successful captain, wining the IPL trophy in the very first as the captain for Gujarat Titans. The ‘Pandya effect’ has been a very important part for the team India’s success in the recent years.

– Antariksh Lahiri