Hardik Pandya trends amid rumors of his return to Mumbai Indians

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 07:32 PM, Fri - 24 November 23
Hyderabad: There are online reports claiming that Indian star all-rounder Hardik Pandya could move to Mumbai Indians for the 2024 IPL. Speculations suggest MI might trade Rohit Sharma for Hardik or even swap Jofra Archer.

Hardik Pandya joined Mumbai Indians in 2015. Currently, Hardik captains the IPL franchise Gujarat Titans.  The Gujrat franchise acquired Hardik Pandya for a hefty sum of Rs 15 crore in 2022.

Under his leadership, Gujarat Titans clinched their first IPL title in their debut season in 2023. However, despite Hardik’s efforts, the team lost the finals in the 2023 IPL season against CSK.

Amid these rumors, fans are taking to social media platforms to express their opinions on the potential swap.

Here’s how they reacted:

