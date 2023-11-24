| Hardik Pandya Trends Amid Rumors Of His Return To Mumbai Indians

Hardik Pandya trends amid rumors of his return to Mumbai Indians

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:32 PM, Fri - 24 November 23

Hyderabad: There are online reports claiming that Indian star all-rounder Hardik Pandya could move to Mumbai Indians for the 2024 IPL. Speculations suggest MI might trade Rohit Sharma for Hardik or even swap Jofra Archer.

Hardik Pandya joined Mumbai Indians in 2015. Currently, Hardik captains the IPL franchise Gujarat Titans. The Gujrat franchise acquired Hardik Pandya for a hefty sum of Rs 15 crore in 2022.

Under his leadership, Gujarat Titans clinched their first IPL title in their debut season in 2023. However, despite Hardik’s efforts, the team lost the finals in the 2023 IPL season against CSK.

Amid these rumors, fans are taking to social media platforms to express their opinions on the potential swap.

Here’s how they reacted:

So many big journalists are reporting that Hardik Pandya to MI is a done deal, is this really happening? — Yash (@CSKYash_) November 24, 2023

Hardik Pandya- Error 404 not found pic.twitter.com/fU3Q41SQFw — Crickipedia (@Cricipedia17) November 24, 2023

Hardik Pandya’s return to Mumbai Indians is almost final. Hardik ↔️ J Archer + Cash Rohit Sharma to Stay in MI.#IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/HiJYCAVIpl — KING MAKER MSD (@msdfansclub777) November 24, 2023

Everyone on TL : *Hardik Pandya Leaving GT*

*Rohit Sharma Leaving MI* frustrated Me : #FakeNews #IPLTrade pic.twitter.com/ckrMaPgmpe — Manan Dave (@davemanan247) November 24, 2023

Mumbai Indians didn’t let go of Kieron Pollard. They bring back Lasitha Malinga as a coach. And these people think that they will let go of Rohit Sharma 🤡.#hardik #RohitSharma𓃵 pic.twitter.com/whH0I7OmuC — TËJ∆S⁴⁵🚩 (@tejuu45) November 24, 2023

Mumbai Indians fans after listening the roumours of Rohit Sharma being traded with Hardik Pandya 😭😂#IPLAuction #IPL2024 #IPLTrade pic.twitter.com/Rb6CXfTR4n — Viral Wala (@FollowBhi_Karlo) November 24, 2023