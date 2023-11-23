Rashid Khan undergoes successful back surgery

Rashid's post garnered immediate responses, including his IPL franchise Gujarat Titans showed their support.

By varun keval Updated On - 11:41 PM, Thu - 23 November 23

Untitled 1

Hyderabad: Afghanistan’s T20 captain Rashid Khan has undergone a successful back surgery. On Thursday, the star all-rounder shared this news with his fans. Posting a photo from his hospital bed on social media and wrote, “Thank you everyone for your well wishes. The surgery went well, now on the road to recovery. Can’t wait to be back on the field.”

Rashid’s post garnered immediate responses, including his IPL franchise Gujarat Titans showed their support.

Rashid had put up a good show in the recently concluded World Cup in India, playing a crucial role in Afghanistan’s victories against England, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan.

However, due to injury, he didn’t play the final league match against Australia in the mega tournament.