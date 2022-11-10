| Hardikpandya Trends On Twitter As He Scores Much Needed 63

#HardikPandya trends on Twitter as he scores much-needed 63

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:08 PM, Thu - 10 November 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Hardik Pandya played a gem of an innings as he smashed 63 off 33 balls in the semi-finals against England. His brilliant innings has given India a chance in this game. Batting under pressure, he smashed 4 fours and 5 sixes in his 63-run innings and reached 50 in just 19 balls.

India desperately needed Hardik to fire after the early dismissal of Suyrakumar Yadav. The latter has been the backbone of India’s middle order in the T20World Cup, but his failure today gave Hardik Pandya an opportunity to showcase his skills and demolish the bowling side. Cricket fans from India are going crazy over his innings and they are taking to Twitter to praise his innings. With over 2.5 k tweets, #HardikPandya started to trend on Twitter.

“@hardikpandya7 rocking on the big stage when India need him the most,” wrote a user.

“What an innings!!! by one and only @hardikpandya7. Helped India reach a defendable total of 168/6…,” another user commented.

“Great Knock! A much-needed one 63(33),” a third user said.

Check out the other reactions here:

#INDvsENG *Hardik Pandya playing shots in every part of ground against sam Curran* pic.twitter.com/CU7KIG6W5J — Pintu💙 (@Pintuu0) November 10, 2022

#HardikPandya pandya entering in dressing room today :- pic.twitter.com/n5NSQyFq4b — Pranjul Sharma 🌸 (@pranjultweet) November 10, 2022

Watching Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli partnership was a big relief with the Britania Maska Chaska. pic.twitter.com/NxDBsqcD23 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 10, 2022

If Bashing Englishmen is a Sport then Hardik is Mike tyson of it. #HardikPandya pic.twitter.com/WI8pvw8W3x — Cricpedia (@_Cricpedia) November 10, 2022

After being asked to bat first by England, India lost an early wicket in the form of KL Rahul. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli stitched a 47-run partnership between them before Rohit was dismissed by Chrish Jordan when he tried to up the ante. Virat played an anchor role to reach his 50 and established another crucial 61-run partnership with Hardik Pandya. India rode on Hardik’s stunning fifty to register a score of 168 runs on the scoreboard.