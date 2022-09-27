Hardik Pandya meets wife Natasa’s family for the first time; check out how internet reacted

| Hardik Pandya Meets Wife Natasas Family For The First Time Check Out How Internet Reacted

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:03 PM, Tue - 27 September 22

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya shares a heart-warming video of him meeting his in-laws for the very first time and the now-viral clip is winning hearts all over the internet.

Pandya had married Natasa Stankovic in a private ceremony and had made the announcement of expecting his first child in 2020. In the video, Pandya and Natasa’s parents were seen emotional as they met for the first time.

Sharing the video on his social media accounts, the Indian all-rounder wrote, “From video and phone calls to finally meeting in person, wonderful to meet Nats’ (and now my) family for the first time. Grateful for moments like these.” However, the location and the exact date of the video were not known.

Twitterati were thrilled to see the video and were curious to know how he got married without meeting them.

On the professional front, the 28-year-old was a part of India’s three-match T20I series against Australia that India won 2-1. Hardik has made it to the 15-member India squad for the T20 World Cup 2022 that will take place in Australia in October-November.