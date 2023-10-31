Harish Rao asks party cadre to work for Prabhakar Reddy’s victory in Dubbaka

Siddipet BRS cadre should consider the party victory in Dubbaka equally important as his victory in Siddipet, said Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:29 PM, Tue - 31 October 23

Siddipet Police are checking the vehicle of Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday.

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has called upon the BRS leaders of Siddipet Constituency to take the responsibility party victory in Dubbaka assembly segment on their shoulders since the BRS candidate for Dubbaka and Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy was hospitalised following the attack on him.

During a meeting with the BRS Party Siddipet constituency cadre in Siddipet on Tuesday evening, Rao said that the Siddipet BRS cadre should consider the party victory in Dubbaka equally important as his victory in Siddipet. Since doctors have performed surgery on Prabhakar Reddy, he needs to stay in the hospital for a few more days which would keep him away from the election campaign for a considerable time. Rao asked them to talk to their friends and relatives in the neighbouring Dubbaka Constituency to muster support for Prabhakar Reddy.

The Minister released a booklet on Siddipet development in the past 10 years. Earlier, the Siddipet Police checked the vehicle of Harish Rao while he was going to Siddipet from Hyderabad near Siddipet town.