Harish compares 2023 assembly election with Kurukshetra

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:35 PM, Sun - 10 September 23

Ministers T Harish Rao, Talasani Srinivas Yadav are presenting identity cards to fishermen in Siddipet on Sunday

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has termed the forthcoming Assembly elections as a Kurukshetra war, where truth would prevail.

Addressing members of the fishermen societies after presenting identity cards to them in Siddipet on Sunday, the Minister said the Congress could be compared to the Kauravas in Mahabharata and that just like the Pandavas won the battle, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) would win the third straight elections to form the government and lead the State towards development.

Stating that the Congress had made false promises during their declaration meetings ahead of the elections, Harish Rao said the Congress must explain why they could not implement all these promises during the 60 years when the party was in power. Stating that the people of Telangana would not believe the words of the Congress, he said the people knew well what the BRS government led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had done in the last nine years.

Earlier, Harish Rao along with Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav distributed identity cards to 7,200 fishermen as part of launching the Statewide progamme to hand over identity cards to the fishing community. Elaborating on the efforts the government had put in to empower the community financially, the Minister said the Telangana government had spent Rs.2,000 crore onthe fishing community’s welfare.

The two ministers also released 52,000 fishlings into the Chinthala Cheruvu in Siddipet town.

Zilla Parishad Chairperson V Roja Sharma, Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy and others were present.