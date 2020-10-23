Harish lambasts BJP over free vaccine promise at Bihar polls

Terming it as double standards of BJP leadership, Rao has questioned why the BJP, which is ruling the entire country, is not promising the free vaccine for Telangana people and the rest of the country

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership for making the free administering of Covid vaccination as a poll promise in Bihar Assembly elections.

Terming it as double standards of BJP leadership, Rao has questioned why the BJP, which is ruling the entire country, is not promising the free vaccine for Telangana people and the rest of the country. Is the BJP ruling only Bihar State? Rao questioned.

He has said that the BJP had lost the moral right to seek the vote in Dubbak by-election by showing the bias to the rest of the country. The TRS senior leader demanded the BJP leadership to declare why the people of Dubbak should vote for BJP candidate even after treating Telangana with bias.

“It is a shame on BJP for coming out with a free vaccine poll promise to only Bihar State with an aim to lure the voters of that State, ” he said.

Referring to the campaign of BJP workers that an ESI Hospital granted to Chegunta in Dubbak constituency was shifted to Gajwel, Harish charged that the BJP was trying to mislead the people as no such hospital was granted at all.

Addressing an election rally in Dubbak Assembly constituency in Mirdoddi on Friday, the Minister demanded that the Centre announce how they were going to administer the Covid vaccine in Telangana State.

Several party workers of Congress and BJP have joined TRS in the presence of Harish Rao in Mirudoddi Mandal headquarters.

He has earlier participated in multiple election rallies in the constituency. Rao appealed to the people of Dubbak to elect Solipeta Sujatha to help them to take all the development and welfare schemes, which had changed the face of the Telangana, to continue the work.

MP, Medak Kotha Prabhakar Reddy and others were present.

