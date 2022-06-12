Harish Rao comes to rescue of accident vicitms in Siddipet district

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:37 PM, Sun - 12 June 22

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao came to the rescue of the victims of a road accident at Timmareddypally in Siddipet district on Sunday. When he was proceeding to Siddipet from Hyderbad, he saw a car overturned near Timmareddypally.

He stopped his convoy immediately and instructed the local officials to shift the victims to the nearby hospital without any delay. Rao has asked the victims not to hesitate to make a call to him if they need any further help. The Minister has won the hearts of the passers-by with his gesture.