Harish Rao distributes house pattas to journalists in Jogipet

Finance Minister T Harish Rao said journalists in Telangana had played a key role in the Statehood movement though some managements were not cooperative

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:29 PM, Wed - 12 April 23

Finance Minister T Harish Rao presenting house site pattas to journalists in Jogipet.

Sangareddy: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said journalists in Telangana had played a key role in the Statehood movement though some managements were not cooperative.

Speaking at the distribution of house site pattas to journalists of Jogipet in Sangupet on Wednesday, the Minister acknowledged the vital role played by journalists in acting as a bridge between the government and the people. He called upon them to report the truth on government activities and bring the issues faced by the people to the government’s notice.

Rao also revealed that the number of accreditation cards in Telangana had increased to 21,295 in comparison to the 12,000 accreditation cards in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh in 2014. The Minister stated that the government had allocated Rs 100 crore for journalists’ welfare and Rs 15 crore for the Press Academy building. He added that the government had provided financial assistance to Covid-19 hit journalists and pension to the widows of deceased journalists.

Press Academy Chairman Allam Narayana expressed gratitude towards Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Harish Rao for their commitment in providing house sites to journalists.

Andole MLA Chanti Kranthi Kiran, Zilla Parishad chairperson P Manjusri, Collector A Sharat, TUWJ Secretary Maruthi Sagar and others were present.