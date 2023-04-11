Telangana to purchase 200 new ‘108’ ambulances

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:15 PM, Tue - 11 April 23

Sangareddy: Health Minister T Harish Rao said the State government would purchase 200 new ‘108’ ambulances to replace the old ambulances that had operated for more than 3 lakh kilometres.

Responding to a request made by Munipally MPP Shailaja, who urged the Minister to replace the old ambulance in her mandal, during the Zilla Parishad meeting on Tuesday, the Health Minister said he had conducted a review meeting in Hyderabad on the ‘108’ ambulance services. The health department has already ordered 200 new ambulances, he said, adding that the new ‘108’ ambulances would be pressed into service within 45 days.

The Minister said they had identified 200 ambulances that had travelled more than 3 lakh kilometres in Telangana.

The Minister also participated in Mahatma Jyotirao Phule’s birth anniversary celebrations in Sangareddy.