Harish Rao inaugurates L&T skill enhancement centre in Siddipet

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:12 PM, Fri - 2 December 22

Finance Minister T Harish Rao is inaugurating the skill enhancement centre in Siddipet on Friday.

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has called upon the unemployed youth from Siddipet to improve their skill base to get suitable jobs.

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating Rs.5 crore-skill enhancement centre set up by L&T at KCR Nagar, the Minister said he had invited L&T to set up the skill enhancement centre after coming to know that many unemployed youths had no skill base at all. Rao said the training institute would also help them get placements after the 90-day training at the Centre.

Since the skill enhancement centre was recognised by National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), he said that the youth would be presented with a certificate after completion of training. Rao said the candidates would also be provided boarding and lodging for three months. The Minister termed it a great opportunity for the youth to launch their career.