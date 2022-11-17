Harish Rao inaugurates Sathya Sai Trust Child Heartcare Centre in Siddipet

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:49 PM, Thu - 17 November 22

Finance Minister T Harish Rao presenting a memento to a child after inaugurating the Sathya Sai Trusts Child Heartcare Hospital near Kondapaka of Siddipet district on Thursday.

Siddipet: Health Minister T Harish Rao on Thursday inaugurated the Sathya Sai Health and Education Trust’s Sanjeevani Child Heartcare and Research Centre on the outskirts of Kondapaka Mandal. It is the fourth such centre set up in India and the first in South India. The trust has set up such centers in Chhattisgarh, Haryana and Maharashtra earlier. The facility will offer pediatric cardiac daycare services.

Addressing the gathering after the inaugural function, the Health Minister said one in every 100 children was suffering from heart ailments in India. Saying that the State government would identify children suffering from heart ailments in all the districts, Rao said the district administrations would then send them to the Heartcare Centre. Thanking the Trust representative Sadguru Madusudhana Sai for setting up such a hospital in the Siddipet district, Harish Rao said it would be useful for poor families, whose children were suffering from such ailments, in Telangana.

The hospital would be a Centre of Excellence for entire South India, he said, adding that the trust was providing health services where it was difficult for the government to reach out to the needy. Rao has also thanked the State government Advisor’s KV Ramana Chary for pursuing the trust to get the project materialised.

Zilla Parishad Chairperson V Roja Sharma and others were present.