New medical colleges to fuel economic growth in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:30 PM, Tue - 15 November 22

In the coming few years, each of the new medical colleges will have an attached teaching hospital with at least 350 to 500 beds which will generate a lot of economic growth.

Hyderabad: The eight new medical colleges that were inaugurated on Tuesday by Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao will drive the economy in the local community and contribute to Telangana’s overall growth, in addition to improving the standards of healthcare facilities.

Each medical college through its fleet of patient care services, medical education, research work, recruitment, and non-clinical services, will create numerous clinical and non-clinical jobs that will fuel and sustain growth in the districts.

The medical colleges and the attached teaching hospitals will have doctors, students, clinical and non-clinical staff, and patients along with their attendees, creating a lot of opportunities at the local level.

Apart from the economic impact, the new teaching hospitals clearly will boost the healthcare services in government hospitals, especially in the field of specialty medicine.

Including all the superspecialty healthcare facilities, each medical college will have 35 medical departments, modern infrastructure and modern laboratories. There is no need for patients to travel all the way to Hyderabad to access tertiary healthcare facilities, as they will be available in the districts alone.

A total of 450 doctors and another 600 paramedical staff will be available for patients in each medical college, making quality healthcare more accessible to the economically weaker sections.

“There are many MBBS aspirants in Telangana who used to struggle due to the shortage of MBBS seats. They were forced to pursue medicine in foreign countries, which is a financial burden on their families. However, now, with more MBBS seats available, they can pursue medicine in Telangana,” State Health Minister, T Harish Rao in a press release said.