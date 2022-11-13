Plans afoot to construct new building at Osmania Hospital: Harish Rao

Karimnagar: Plans are afoot to construct a new building at Osmania General Hospital without disturbing the heritage structure, said Health Minister T Harish Rao. The construction of the building will be taken up in accordance with assurance given by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

However, the issue has been pending as some people approached the court. Recently, the State government has constituted a heritage committee to look into various aspects of the issue. The proposal of the heritage committee was also submitted to the High Court. “The government will take up construction works once it gets clearance from the court,” he said while participating in the 6th annual IMA TSCON-2022 held here on Sunday.

