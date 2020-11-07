Harish Rao offers help to rescued girls, appreciates efforts of police constables

In a statement, Rao has said that they will provide the best treatment for the girls

Published: 9:45 pm 9:47 pm

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has appreciated the two constables – Balaraj and Ramesh, who saved the two girls from their father at Chittapur village near Dubbak.

In a statement, Rao has said that they will provide the best treatment for the girls. Asking the Police to initiate stern action against the girl’s father, Rao has said that they will support the girl in all means. Following the directions of the Minister, Municipal Chairman Kadavergu Rajanarsu and OSD Balaraj have visited the Government Hospital Siddipet where the girls are being treated. They have suggested the doctors to shift the girls to Government Medical College to provide them best treatment.

