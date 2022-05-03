Harish Rao participates in Ramzan celebrations in Siddipet

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:40 PM, Tue - 3 May 22

Finance Minister T Harish Rao giving selfies to people in Ramzan celebrations in Siddipet on Tuesday.

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has participated in Ramzan celebrations by greeting the Muslims during the special prayers at Eidgha in Siddipet town.

Rao, who was in special attire, exchanged greetings with Muslims who were coming out of the Dargha after offering prayers. MLC Farooq Hussain, TRS leaders K Rajanarsu and others also greeted the Muslims after the prayers at Eidga on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the festival was celebrated in a grand way across the Siddipet, Sangareddy, and Medak districts. A huge number of people have participated in special prayers at Mosques and Eidghas.

A huge number of Muslims have participated in the prayers at Sangareddy Eidga. TRS District President Chintha Prabhakar and others have greeted them.

