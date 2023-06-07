Harish Rao pays surprise visit to Tahsildar’s Office in Sangareddy

The Minister interacted with the farmers for a few minutes before continuing on his journey.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:55 PM, Wed - 7 June 23

Sangareddy: Finance Minister T Harish Rao made a surprise visit to the Sadasivapet Tahsildar’s office on his way to Chinna Chelmada village where he laid the foundation for Sangameshwara Lift Irrigation Project (SLIP) on Wednesday.

When he enquired about the functioning of Dharani, the farmers, who turned up at the Tahsildar’s office for registration, told him that Dharani had eased out the process of registration. The farmers further said that earlier they were forced to meet VRO, and RI before going to the registration office.

The Minister interacted with the farmers for a few minutes before continuing on his journey.