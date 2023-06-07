Support KCR and BRS to ensure the projects completed, says Harish Rao

The Minister Harish Rao said the people of Medak district would not have got Singuru water if KCR had not become the Chief Minister in 2014

Sangareddy: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said the people of Telangana should support Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to ensure the projects such as the Sangameshwara Lift Irrigation Project (SLIP) is completed.

Addressing the gathering after laying the foundation for the SLIP at Chinna Chelmada village in Munipally Mandal on Wednesday, the Minister said the people of Medak district would not have got Singuru water if K Chandrashekhar Rao had not become the Chief Minister in 2014. Stating that the Chief Minister had ensured Godavari and Krishna water to Hyderabad to ensure the Singuru water was used for only Medak needs, Rao said Andole, Narayankhed, Sangareddy, Zaheerabad and Patancheru constituencies would prosper with SLIP and the Basaveshwara Lift Irrigation Project (BLIP).

Andole Constituency would become the biggest beneficiary of SLIP and BLIP since it would get irrigation water to over 2.20 lakh acres. With an aim to complete the project within a couple of years, the Minister said the State government would spend Rs.2,653 crore on SLIP alone. As part of the project, he said 12TMC of Godavari water would be lifted from Mallanna Sagar by building two pump houses and 12 canals to get the water to Singuru.

Recalling the struggles of farmers back in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, Rao said the then government used to supply the entire water of Singuru to Hyderabad. Saying that the Telangana government was working with a sole agenda of supporting farmers, the Minister said the State government was currently procuring every grain of agriculture produce. He also assured to grant a respectable compensation to farmers who were losing their land under SLIP canals.

Andole MLA Chanti Kranthi Kiran presided over the meeting. MP BB Patil, Zilla Parishad Chairperson P Manjusri, Collector A Sharat, Zaheerabad MLA K Manik Rao, MLC Kura Ragottam Reddy, Engineer-in-Chief Ajay Kumar, Chief Engineer Muralidhar and others were present.

