Harish Rao performs puja at Yadadri, prays not to punish people for Revanth’s sins

Senior BRS legislator Harish Rao said that the Chief Minister not only misled farmers but also disrespected religious sentiments by not delivering on the waiver, also vowed to visit all the temples where the Chief Minister took a false oath and perform special pujas seeking forgiveness of the Gods and Goddesses.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 22 August 2024, 07:21 PM

Senior BRS leader T Harish Rao along with other BRS leaders performing special puja at the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri on Thursday,

Hyderabad: Senior BRS legislator and former minister T Harish Rao along with other BRS leaders, performed a special puja at the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri on Thursday, seeking forgiveness on behalf of the people of Telangana. He prayed that the Lord does not show his wrath on the people of Telangana, for the sins committed by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy who took a false oath on the Lord to implement a complete farm loan waiver by August 15.

Speaking to mediapersons after performing the puja, Harish Rao said Revanth Reddy had failed to fullfill promises made to farmers regarding the loan waiver. He said the Chief Minister not only misled farmers but also disrespected religious sentiments by not delivering on the waiver. He vowed to visit all the temples where the Chief Minister took a false oath and perform special pujas seeking forgiveness of the Gods and Goddesses.

The former Minister stated that the government had claimed to waive off loans of up to Rs 2 lakh per farmer. However, the waiver has remained incomplete, with more than 54 per cent of the farmers still awaiting relief. He pointed out that while the government claimed to have waived Rs.31,000 crore for 42 lakh farmers, only Rs.17,000 crore was waived, benefiting just 22 lakh farmers. He said the BRS would continue to pressure the government until the loan waiver was fully implemented and all farmers received the promised relief.

Harish Rao demanded that the Chief Minister publicly apologise to the people of Telangana for his dishonesty and suggested that the government fully implement the loan waiver. He dared the State government to release a white paper on the status of the loan waiver and questioned why the relief was not extended to all eligible farmers. “If the State government had fully waived off the crop loans, why are the farmers coming on to the roads and staging protests?” he asked.

Rather than insisting that the farmers pay the loans beyond Rs.2 lakh, he demanded that the State government should first waive off the loans upto Rs.2 lakh and let the farmer pay the remaining loan at their convenience. He demanded the State government to explain why crop loans of elected representatives were being waived, while the same facility was being denied to government employees and RTC staff. He also emphasised the need for the government to fulfill its promises, including the timely disbursement of funds under the Rythu Bandhu scheme.

Later, Harish Rao participated in the farmers protests organised by the BRS at Alair and Jangaon.