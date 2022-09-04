Harish Rao ridicules Nirmala, asks to justify Centre’s discrimination towards Telangana

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:26 PM, Sun - 4 September 22

(File Photo)

Hyderabad: Ridiculing union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over her assertion to display the photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in schemes funded by the Centre, Finance Minister T Harish Rao demanded her to clarify whether Narendra Modi as the Chief Minister of Gujarat ever displayed the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s photo at any ration shop. He wanted her to justify the pressure being exerted by the Centre on the State governments in this regard.

Harish Rao minced no words in a point-by-point rebuttal to the union Minister’s allegations, in his statement issued on Sunday. He questioned the Centre’s partisan attitude towards the Opposition-ruled States ignoring the federal spirit. He reminded that the union government had not only reduced its share in many Central Sponsored Schemes (CSS) forcing the States to increase their contribution, but also abolished several schemes abruptly.

Also Read Finger-wagging Nirmala loses cool over no Modi photo in fair price shop

“Certain schemes comprising both Centre-State shares are not useful to certain States. But the union government is forcing the States to implement all the schemes causing additional burden on the State exchequer. In schemes like MGNREGS which are useful to Telangana, the Centre is constantly changing the norms and making their implementation difficult,” he said. He stated that in the name of CSS, the Centre was only trying to impose itself on the States.

The Finance Minister wondered why the Centre was hesitating the recommendations of the Chief Ministers sub-committee constituted by NITI Aayog where the Centre was advised to reduce the CSS and introduce schemes optional to the States. “People of Telangana want to know if your schemes are meant to really benefit the people’s needs or just publicity stunts,” he asked.

Harish Rao sought to know to what extent it was justified to the union government to practice different regulations for itself and the States in terms of off-budget borrowings. Despite the Finance Commission’s recommendations, he accused the Centre for not reviewing the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act. While the Centre was obtaining off-budget borrowings to balance its revenue and expenditure as well as meet its fiscal deficit targets, the States were being restricted from doing the same. He reminded that the BJP government at the Centre was the first to obtain off-budget borrowings to provide fertiliser subsidies.

Rao has also rubbished the argument of Nirmala Sitharaman that there was no recession in the country.

He pointed out that the GDP (Gross Domestic Product) growth rate fell from 8.26 per cent in 2016-17 to 6.53 per cent in 2018-19 and then to 3.66 per cent in 2019-20. “As the union Finance Minister, she must explain why the rupee value is falling to new lows and prices of essential commodities were skyrocketing. The Centre cannot keep the people in darkness for long by claiming that all is well,” he said.

The Finance Minister slammed the Centre for not implementing the promises made under Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act and not releasing Rs 7,103 crore due to Telangana even after eight years after the State formation. He accused the union government of not releasing the due funds under various schemes and discrimination of the State by cancelling the projects as well as the institutions sanctioned to the State.

“Cancellation of National Investment and Manufacturing Zones (NIMZs) and Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR); uncertainty in allocation of medical and educational institutions, not releasing funds among other are nothing but discrimination towards Telangana. Latestly, denying the Bulk Drug Park to Telangana which is largest bulk drug producer in the country, indicates your partisan attitude,” he stated.

Harish Rao came down heavily on the union Minister for terming the welfare schemes for the poor and the need as ‘freebies’. He demanded to know if welfare schemes were freebies, what should one call the waiver of massive loans obtained by corporate companies. “The union Minister must explain why the Centre was collecting cess and surcharges rather than taxes directly, if not to deny just share to the States in them. This is nothing but a conspiracy to economically weaken the States,” he alleged.

The Finance Minister also found fault with the union government’s restrictions against Telangana’s borrowings despite the latter’s strong fiscal prudence. He reminded that the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of Telangana was 23.5 per cent and debt to GSDP ratio was 35.4 per cent. He accused Nirmala Sitharaman for making false allegations and speaking half-truth regarding the crop loan waiver.

He said over 55.4 per cent of crop loans have been waived off.

“The Telangana government spent Rs 57,880 crore for Rythu Bandhu scheme benefiting 65 lakh farmers, apart from spending crores of rupees to irrigate over 1.5 crore acres and provided free power to 25.78 lakh agricultural pumps in the last eight years. Name one BJP-ruled States which had done better than us for the farmers,” he challenged. He reminded that as per the latest report of National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) for 2019-21, Telangana recorded no farmers suicides.

Harish Rao ridiculed the claims of Nirmala Sitharaman over lack of detailed project report (DPR) for Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS). He dared her to explain how the Central Water Commission and the Jal Shakti Ministry issued approvals for construction of the project with Rs 80,190 crore, without submission of a DPR. He accused the union Finance Ministry of not issuing the investment clearance despite submitting the proposals in August 2018. He reminded that union Minister of State for Jal Shakti Bishweshwar Tudu had informed the Parliament recently that there were no financial irregularities in construction of the Kaleshwaram project.