| Bizarre Consumer In Jagtial Gets Rs 60701 Power Bill For 14 Units Of Electricity

Bizarre: Consumer in Jagtial gets Rs.60,701 power bill for 14 units of electricity

Shocked after seeing the bill, the consumer lodged a complaint with electricity department officials.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 May 2024, 07:00 PM

Power Bill

Jagtial: In a bizarre incident, a consumer, who only consumed 14 units of electricity, was slapped with a power bill of a whopping Rs.60,701. Shocked after seeing the bill, the consumer lodged a complaint with electricity department officials.

Addagatta Rajesham, who runs a diagnostic centre in Jambigadda bypass area, usually gets a power bill of around Rs.200 every month, but was shocked out of his wits when he got a bill for Rs.60,701 for April. Rajesham informed that he had lodged a complaint with the Transco assistant engineer.